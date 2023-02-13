After Haryana, now heritage board wants Saraswati river history in NCERT books

After including the history of Saraswati river in the school curriculum, the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board has recommended inclusion of the same in the history and geography books of the NCERT from Class VII to Class XII.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Sunday, the board vice-chairman, Dhuman Singh Kirmach, said: “Different aspects of Saraswati river have already been included in the syllabus of Haryana Board of School Education’s geography and history books from the ongoing academic session. We have written a letter to the director of the NCERT (National Council for Education Research and Training) requesting him to include the same syllabus for its books too from the upcoming academic session.”

Kirmach also said, “We have telephonically too discussed the proposal with the officials of the NCERT. We are hopeful for a positive response from the NCERT authorities in this regard.” The Khattar government in 2015 had set up the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board “for rejuvenation of Saraswati river and development of related cultural heritage”.

In the school curriculum of Haryana, “Saraswati-Sindhu civilisation” has been included as the first chapter of Class X history syllabus book. The chapter begins as: “The first township civilisation of India started from the fertile plains of Saraswati-Sindhu rivers. This civilisation is called Saraswati-Sindhu civilisation because of the presence of a large number of archaeological sites on the banks of Saraswati-Sindhu rivers, though this civilisation is also called ‘Sindhu civilisation’ and ‘Harappa civilisation’.”

Quoting the radiocarbon dating, the book mentions that the people from the first agricultural cultures had started making the Saraswati river valley as their place of living. According to the book, the streets had an important place in the town planning of Saraswati-Sindhu civilisation, apart from community centres.

Quoting the “scholars”, the book mentions that “the administration of Saraswati-Sindhu civilisation used to function from two capitals, namely Harappa and Mohenjo-daro”.

“But keeping in view the size of Rakhigarhi and Dholavira, their importance also can’t be denied. These archaeological sites might also have been important administrative towns of Saraswati-Sindhu civilisation,” the book tells. Named as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2021, Dholavira (Gujarat) is believed to have been occupied around 3500 BC (pre-Harappan) till around 1800 BC (late-Harappan period). It is the fifth largest of eight major Harappan sites, including Harappa, Mohenjo-daro, Ganeriwala, Rakhigarhi, Kalibangan, Rupnagar and Lothal.

Archaeologists consider Rakhigarhi (Hisar), 150 km from Delhi, as the second most important Harappan site after Dholavira – the southern centre of the Harappan Civilisation. From the mid-1990s, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been carrying out several excavations at Rakhigarhi.

For geography, the Saraswati syllabus committee of Haryana also recommended inclusion of possible routes of the Saraswati river on map and the different items found in the archaeological sites of the river.

The Saraswati, a legendary river mentioned in ancient Hindu scriptures, is considered sacred by millions of Indians and its existence has been the subject of scientific curiosity.