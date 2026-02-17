After GVK, Nabha Power Plant sold off

The supercritical thermal plant, located near Rajpura in Punjab, has been under discussion for a long time.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readFeb 17, 2026 09:58 AM IST
After the sale of GVK thermal plant in Sri Goindwal Sahib, Larsen & Toubro’s Nabha power plant in Rajpura has also been divested. Power major Torrent Power will acquire it for Rs 6,889 crore.
L&T announced on Monday that its wholly owned subsidiary, L&T Power Development Ltd (LTPDL), has agreed to sell 100 per cent of the equity and convertible instruments in Nabha Power Ltd to Torrent Power Ltd. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Nabha Power Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LTPDL and operates a 1400 MW (2×700 MW) supercritical coal-fired thermal power plant at Rajpura in Patiala district, Punjab. Commissioned in 2014 under the Government of India’s Case II Competitive Bidding Guidelines, the plant functions under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement and has established itself as a stable and efficient electricity producer in the region.

The supercritical thermal plant, located near Rajpura in Punjab, has been under discussion for a long time. Torrent Power has claimed that this will increase its power generation capacity. Currently, the company’s operating capacity is 5 gigawatts, which will increase to 6.4 gigawatts after the completion of this transaction.

An official communication stated that Nabha Power has performed well over the past few years. The the plant generated revenue of Rs 4,866 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The plant’s efficiency can be gauged from the fact that its ‘plant availability’ has been 95.36 per cent.

Previously, another private sector company, the GVK thermal plant, located in Punjab, with a production capacity of 540 MW, was acquired by the PSPCL. After 2007, three thermal power plants were established in Punjab: Talwandi Sabo thermal plant of 1980 MW, the GVK thermal plant in Goindwal Sahib of 540 MW, and the third, the L&T thermal plant in Rajpura of 1320 MW.

