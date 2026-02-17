After GVK, Nabha Power Plant sold off

The supercritical thermal plant, located near Rajpura in Punjab, has been under discussion for a long time. Torrent Power has claimed that this will increase its power generation capacity.

After the sale of GVK thermal plant in Sri Goindwal Sahib, Larsen & Toubro’s Nabha power plant in Rajpura has also been divested. Power major Torrent Power will acquire it for Rs 6,889 crore.

L&T announced on Monday that its wholly owned subsidiary, L&T Power Development Ltd (LTPDL), has agreed to sell 100 per cent of the equity and convertible instruments in Nabha Power Ltd to Torrent Power Ltd. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Nabha Power Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LTPDL and operates a 1400 MW (2×700 MW) supercritical coal-fired thermal power plant at Rajpura in Patiala district, Punjab. Commissioned in 2014 under the Government of India’s Case II Competitive Bidding Guidelines, the plant functions under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement and has established itself as a stable and efficient electricity producer in the region.