After fresh Vigilance FIR, ED too turns on the heat against former DGP Saini

Troubles seem to be mounting for former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini after Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) registered a case of disproportionate assets against him and six others at Mohali on August 2.

While a raid was conducted by the VB at house number 3048 in Sector 20-D on the same day, Saini was not found in the house.

The August 2 case is another addition to the cases against Saini, the police officer hailed and hated in equal measure for his stints during the terrorism era in Punjab.

There were reports that Enforcement Directorate too, has begun proceedings into the disproportionate case against Saini by VB. An Enforcement Directorate official at Jalandhar said that the ED was “probing a different FIR” and that “as of now Saini’s name had not come in that”. The official added, “We will share the details as investigations progress.”

On September 17 last year, Vigilance Bureau had registered a case against World Wide Immigration Consultancy Services (WWICS) Estates Pvt Ltd, Nimrat Deep Singh and Surinderjit Singh Jaspal at flying squad –I Punjab at Mohali under various sections including Section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), section 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine as any document which is believed to be forged), 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC and sections of Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly getting agriculture land including area lying in natural Choe certified as a regular residential colony.

On July 16, a Mohali court had ordered to provisionally attach House number 3048 in sector 20-D with directions that “tenant” Saini who was residing there would deposit Rs 2.5 lakh per month rent in the government treasury.

The September VB FIR had noted that three notices were issued to Nimrat Deep and his father, who had initially given the sector 20 house on rent to Saini. During the investigation, the VB said, the owners in “first two notices replied that they could not contact the tenant who was away to Delhi”.

The FIR further noted that after being given another chance, the owners presented a photocopy of a letter by Saini dated July 16 in which the tenant among other things wrote: “Perhaps we can examine cancelling our agreement to buy/sell the house, and I can shift to alternate premises…”

The former Punjab DGP who retired in June 2018 faces four more cases.

Saini is out on bail in the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case. He was named in the case by erstwhile SIT probing the case in September last year, where two anti-sacrilege protestors were killed on October 14, 2015. He was subsequently replaced by Suresh Arora as DGP after massive protests against the erstwhile Akali-led government.

Saini was the blue-eyed man of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and then deputy CM, but was removed unceremoniously due to political compulsions of SAD from the top police post after SAD was pushed to the wall over the incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and police firing on protestors.

He was also booked in the Kotkapura police firing case, again dating back to October 14, 2015, but is out on bail in that case too.

In May last year, Saini was booked in Balwant Singh Multani murder case in which Multani (then 25 and a junior engineer with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation), was allegedly picked up by the police in connection with a terrorist attack on Saini in 1991 in which he was injured and three policemen were killed.

A similar case of alleged abduction of three Ludhiana men back in 1994 drags on against Saini at Delhi’s special CBI court.

On March 15, 1994, Ludhiana-based businessmen Vinod Kumar, his brother-in-law, Ashok Kumar, and their driver, Mukhtiar Singh, were abducted and illegally detained, allegedly with the involvement of then Ludhiana SSP Saini. Their families believe that the trio was eliminated, though the bodies were never found. Saini was not available for comment.