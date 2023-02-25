After former V-C’s resignation, Panjab University puts out advertisement seeking new V-C

A month after Panjab University’s former vice-chancellor Raj Kumar resigned amid corruption allegations, the varsity on Friday put out an advertisement seeking a new V-C.

“Applications are invited for the post of Vice Chancellor Panjab University Chandigarh in the scale of pay of Rs 2,10,000 (fixed) per month and other allowances as applicable,” the advertisement stated. It further said, “The detailed advertisement along with other necessary information and application format is available on the website https://jobs.puchd.ac.in. ”

The authorities have specified that the last date for sending in the applications is March 24, 2023. As of now, the charge of officiating V-C is with professor Renu Vig, Dean University Instructions (DUI).

Why did former V-C Raj Kumar resign last month?

Last month, Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar resigned from the post amid allegations of corruption at the varsity. Kumar’s resignation came almost a year and a half before his second term came to an end.

Kumar was appointed the thirteenth vice-chancellor of Panjab University in 2018 and was given an extension in 2021. Sources said he was made to resign after several representations were sent to the Chancellor by a group of senators and the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) alleging malpractices in the university. He also reportedly made two visits to the Chancellor’s office in January.

Officials had stated that Kumar tendered his resignation on January 10 citing personal reasons, which was accepted by Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is the varsity’s Chancellor, on January 13.

Kumar is the second Panjab University V-C to have resigned before the end of his tenure. In 1991, Professor R P Bambah, who was the V-C from 1985 to 1991, had requested the Chancellor to let him retire at the start of his third term as he wished to live in the USA.