After fatal building collapse, Chandigarh orders structural safety survey across city

A day after the collapse of a building in Industrial Area Phase II that claimed two lives, the Chandigarh administration Sunday announced a city-wide exercise to identify such structures and ordered a magisterial inquiry to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said the incident has raised serious concerns over the structural safety of ageing and dilapidated buildings in the city, particularly those undergoing renovation.

According to the administration, preliminary information suggests that renovation work was underway in the building when it collapsed.

The sub-divisional magistrate (east) will conduct the inquiry, and the officer will be assisted by officials of the Building Branch of the Estate Office and the Engineering Department of the Chandigarh administration.