After exit of seven MPs, AAP show of strength in Punjab, Mann to meet President for their ‘recall’

CM says his meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan has been scheduled for May 5

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev, Anju Agnihotri Chaba
3 min readChandigarh, ShahpurUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 04:28 AM IST
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Stunned by the exit of seven of its Rajya Sabha members — six of them from Punjab — who joined the BJP, the ruling AAP in the state staged a show of strength Wednesday at Shahpur in Jalandhar district even as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that he would be meeting President Droupadi Murmu on May 5 to seek the “recall” of the MPs.

Stating that his meeting with the President had been scheduled for noon May 5 by her office, Mann said he would seek the recall of the MPs since they had been elected by AAP MLAs who, in turn, had been elected by the people of Punjab.

Of AAP’s 10 Rajya Sabha members, seven resigned from the party. Given they formed a two-thirds majority of the AAP strength in the Upper House, the MPs “merged” with the BJP. The seven who left are Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann seeks meeting with President, focus on AAP’s 3 Lok Sabha members

Meanwhile, at the Shahpur campus of the CT Group of Institutes, the AAP staged a show of strength under the watch of its Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia. Nearly 1,000 block observers and some ministers showed up, expecting long speeches and an intense discussion on the road ahead.

What followed, however, was the opposite. They ended up playing tug-of-war, coordination games and passing rings – the party keen to show that the defections had not impacted morale or the rank and file, that all was well on the ground. In fact, there was no talk about those who had deserted the party.

Also Read | In major setback to AAP, seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs cross over to BJP

Those present included Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, state AAP president Aman Arora, Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, MLAs Naresh Kataria, Inderjit Kaur Mann, Ishank Chabbewal and his MP father Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Inderbir Nijjar, Balkar Sidhu and Brahm Shankar Jimpa.

Also Read | Raghav Chadha's removal, Ashok Mittal on ED radar: AAP read early signs

In the morning, observers presented reports from their assigned villages and wards, detailing how they had been implementing government schemes, engaging with the public and coordinating with MLAs.

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They were asked to form fresh committees with a minimum of 11 active members. These committees are central to the party’s grassroots strategy, handling local issues, monitoring implementation of schemes, conducting door-to-door outreach and escalating public concerns to higher authorities.

Also Read | Will AAP Rajya Sabha MPs face disqualification after joining BJP? Explained

But just when it seemed the meeting had been called to review the progress of work assigned, participants were led to a playground, and the political gathering transformed into a team-building exercise.

District teams competed in a tug-of-war, observers formed chains to pass rings, and there were interactive speaking games. A group photograph with senior leaders, including Sisodia, sent the party’s message of unity and cohesion.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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