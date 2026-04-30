After exit of seven MPs, AAP show of strength in Punjab, Mann to meet President for their ‘recall’

Bhagwant Mann: Rajya Sabha MPs have been elected by AAP MLAs who have been elected by the people

Stunned by the exit of seven of its Rajya Sabha members — six of them from Punjab — who joined the BJP, the ruling AAP in the state staged a show of strength Wednesday at Shahpur in Jalandhar district even as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that he would be meeting President Droupadi Murmu on May 5 to seek the “recall” of the MPs.

Stating that his meeting with the President had been scheduled for noon May 5 by her office, Mann said he would seek the recall of the MPs since they had been elected by AAP MLAs who, in turn, had been elected by the people of Punjab.