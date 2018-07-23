Ferozpur: After drug-related death in village, more patients show up at de-addiction camp

Tota Singh hailed from village Jaura and had gone to his sister’s house in Kale-Ke-Hithad village where he died of drug overdose. Tota Singh hailed from village Jaura and had gone to his sister’s house in Kale-Ke-Hithad village where he died of drug overdose.

THREE DAYs after a death due to drug overdose in village Kale-Ke Hithad in Ferozepur district, 300 patients were registered in a de-addiction camp organised by district administration in that area.

On July 19, a 20-year-old youngster, Tota Singh, had died after he allegedly took heroin using a syringe. His friend, Sukhjinder Singh, however was admitted at a hospital and now he has been shifted to Faridkot medical college for further treatment. Both had taken drugs which the family claimed was heroin.

Mohit Dhawan, SHO of Arif Ke police station, said, “We had lodged an FIR against four persons on the complaint of the family. The family alleged that Sukhjinder was the one who took him out of the house. But since he is still unwell, we have not yet taken any action against him. We will get him admitted to a de-addiction centre first of all and later will decide about what action the police need to take against him. However, we have arrested one person so far.”

Dhawan added, “On July 20 itself, we had organised a medical camp in the area where 300 persons got themselves registered to get de-addiction treatment. This spontaneous reaction happened after the incident which happened a day before.”

Meanwhile, Tota Singh hailed from village Jaura and had gone to his sister’s house in Kale-Ke-Hithad village where he died of drug overdose. Police information revealed that a number of addicts who got themselves registered as patients were into sale purchase of drugs as well. Sukhjinder, who is admitted at the hospital is also alleged to be one of them, but investigation will be carried out to ascertain the facts, the SHO said.

It needs to be mentioned that in a drug de-addiction seminar organised by the Khanna police on July 20, over 100 youths of the area who are not taking de-addiction medicines had come and a few had even shared their experiences on stage rather than hiding their identity.

