After Chandigarh Newsline campaign, drive to fill potholes begins

Waking up to the plight of commuters in the city, the engineering wing of Chandigarh civic body on Thursday went on a massive drive to fill in the craters on roads across several sectors. It was on the directions of Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav who was out on a field visit that the road wing carried out the work.

Not only the Municipal Corporation but also the engineering wing of the UT Administration swung into action to fill in the potholes falling within their jurisdiction. The drive may have been carried out on a massive scale, but because roads in the entire city are ailing with potholes, it will take a while to cover all of them.

Chandigarh Newsline in a series of stories had highlighted how government funds had literally gone down the drain. Roads which were recarpeted recently have also seen potholes.

The engineering wing also sent pictures with specific locations to Newsline where all the repair was carried out. V6 roads of Sector 9D, Sector 15 D community centre, V4 road of Sector 19 near Small Chowk, Sector 22D near house number 3059, Sector 15 A, V6 road of Sector 15D near house number 3235, another stretch of V6 road near house number 3485 in Sector 15D, V3 road of Sector 15 and Sector 14, Small Chowk near sectors 16 and 23, Sector 44B, V3 road of sectors 55 and 56, areas of Sector 43 and different stretches in Sector 19.

The repair work was carried out in all the three road divisions. A senior official of the engineering wing said, “We will continue with this drive.”

The civic body manages 80 per cent of the roads in the city. All V3, V4, V5, V6, parkings, local roads are managed by them. The UT Administration manages V1 and V2 roads of the city.