After Captain Amarinder Singh resigns, close aides put in papers

Sunday, September 19, 2021
By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: September 19, 2021 7:37:47 am
Amarinder SinghCaptain Amarinder Singh speaks to the media on Saturday (Express photo)

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s resignation prompted a number of his close aides to put in their papers. The Sunday Express takes a look:

Chief Principal Secy Suresh Kumar: While his appointment was quashed by the high court in 2017, the state government continued to appeal against it.

Media adviser Raveen Thukral: A former journalist, Thukral handled the media for the CM, and was known to personally write all the media handouts.

Explained |Five reasons why Captain Amarinder Singh had to step down as Punjab CM

Captain Sandeep Sandhu: A former merchant navy officer, Sandhu was Amarinder’s political adviser. He handled Amarinder’s war room during the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

Advocate General Atul Nanda: A lawyer with roots in Jalandhar, he was a close confidant of Amarinder along with his wife Ramila Hakim, also a part of his legal team. She had quit in June.

