After BJP’s victory, party treasurer cherishes his house where Modi lived

TWO HOUSES in Panchkula’s Sector 7 are shinning with decoration lights since Thursday’s declaration of Lok Sabha results. Besides the party’s grand success, for the house owner Raj Kishore — who is a treasurer with the BJP in Chandigarh — it is a moment of personal pride as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lived in one of the houses in the 1990s. Ever since it became clear that the BJP and Modi were making a comeback at Centre with a thumping and unprecedented majority, Kishore decorated his houses with lights to celebrate the win and intends to keep the lights till the weekend.

“It is a moment of personal pride for me. Modi ji lived here between 1992 and 1998 when he was party incharge of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh. It was a personal victory and celebration for me,” says Kishore, while showing photographs of his family with Modi.

Kishore, 49, while speaking to the Chandigarh Newsline recalled that Modi resided in the house, where currently his brother’s family lives, till he was made the party incharge of Jammu and Kashmir.

“He would eat with us only and would ensure to inform us beforehand regarding any plans to have meals outside. He would read 7-8 newspapers daily after performing yoga,” he said, adding the Prime Minister is close to his family and had stayed in their house as his father Hanuman Prasad was then the President of Chandigarh Vishva Hindu Parishad.

When Modi was on way to election rally in Solan on May 13, Kishore met him at the Chandigarh technical airport. “He asked about my well being and also caught my ears while showing his affection,” Kishore said, adding he also met the Prime Minister in Chandigarh after the culmination of his rally at Sector 34 ground.

“Modi ji has not forgotten us and sometimes we receive from there. I can never forget that it was Modi ji who gave name to my son”.