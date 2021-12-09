After BJP, AAP releases its list of star campaigners

AAM AADMI Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister, Avrind Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodiya, Punjab MP, Bhagwant Mann, and Leader of Opposition (LOP), Punjab, Harpal Singh Cheema are among the 10 senior party leaders who have been listed as star campaigners for the party during the ensuing civic body elections in Chandigarh.

The list of star camapigners was released by the party on Wednesday after a meeting by senior leaders – including co-incharge, Pardeep Chabra, president, Prem Garg, and party general secretary, Vijay Pal Singh.

Other names in the list of star campaigners were those of MPs Sanjay Singh, and ND Gupta, as well as ministers Imran Hussain, Rajender Pal Gautam, MLA Atishi Marlena and Punjab Youth Wing President, Anmol Gagan Mann.

AAP president, Prem Garg, said, “The schedule of the visits of these leaders will be fixed in the coming days. Though MP, Rajya Sabha, ND Gupta, will come to Chandigarh on Friday for attending a meeting of CAs, his visit for canvassing for the upcoming polls needs to be decided. The central leadership of the party is in continuous touch with local leaders here.”

The BJP has already submitted a list of its star campaigners – including Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, BJP national president, JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister, Anurag Thakur, MP Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, Himachal Pradesh CM, Jai Ram Thakur, and Uttarakhand CM, Pushkar Singh Dhami. The list has already been submitted to state election commission.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesman, Advocate Rajesh Sharma, said, “The party will release the list of star campaigners within days.”