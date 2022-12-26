After Bihar, issue of spurious liquor causing deaths rocks Haryana Vidhan Sabha

After Bihar, the issue of spurious liquor resulting in deaths was also raised in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Monday.

Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Chautala raised the issue of spurious liquor in the Assembly.

While speaking on the issue, a stark difference between the alleged number of deaths from spurious liquor quoted by Abhay Chautala and Home Minister Anil Vij, respectively, was noticed. Abhay Chautala said there have been 498 deaths from January 2016 till date owing to the consumption of spurious liquor in Haryana. He added that this figure was submitted by the Haryana government in the Lok Sabha. On the other hand, Vij said there have been only 36 such deaths during the period.

The minister further said that he would find out why there was such a big difference in the number of deaths. “Since there is a huge difference between the figures presented by you and the data available to me, I shall get it thoroughly inquired and in case wrong information is given to me, adequate action would be taken against the delinquent officials. I shall get the updated figures and inform all the members of this House, by writing a letter to them.”

Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma also slammed the state government, accusing it of not taking adequate action to curb incidents of liquor smuggling.

“What is the logic behind setting up committees after committees? When is the government going to take action against anybody? Has even a mouse been pushed behind the bars? I am ashamed because young children are getting addicted and dying. Nobody is bothered…” said Sharma, who represents Faridabad NIT constituency.

Responding to the assertions made by Opposition MLAs, Vij said: “We have nothing to hide.

The Vigilance Bureau is probing the issue of liquor smuggling in the state. Statements of 869 gazetted and non-gazetted officers of the police department and 23 persons related to distilleries and bottling plants have been recorded during the inquiry so far…”

Earlier this month, a furore over the issue of spurious liquor causing deaths rocked the Bihar Assembly. Amid the Opposition’s scathing attack, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that “no compensation would be given” to the relatives of the victims of a recent hooch tragedy. Notably, Bihar is a dry state.