After Bhupender Yadav’s yatra, Rao Inderjit Singh’s show of strength in Jhajjar tomorrow

Nearly a month after newly appointed Union Cabinet Minister Bhupender Yadav undertook his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the Ahirwal region of Haryana which was also attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a prominent leader of the region and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh will be addressing a state-level Shaheedi Diwas Samaroh at a village of Jhajjar district Thursday. This will be his show of strength.

As many as six MLAs, including two ministers of the Khattar government Banwari Lal and Om Prakash Yadav, are running an extensive campaign to make the event successful which will be organised at Patauda village (Jhajjar) on the martyrdom day of Rao Tularam. Inderjit Singh is a descendant of Tulram, the revered king of the Ahirwal region. State BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar and four MPs – Arvind Sharma (Rohtak), Dharambir Singh (Bhiwani-Mahenderagarh), Ramesh Chander Kaushik (Sonipat) and D P Vats (Rajya Sabha) — too are expected to attend the function.

By making the event successful in terms of the presence of people, sources say, Rao Inderjit wants to show that he has a strong support base outside Ahirwal too. He has represented Gurgaon for five times.

However, Rao told The Indian Express: “This event is being held to pay tributes to the martyrs. There is no politics behind it.”

Earlier, open discontent between Rao and Bhupender Yadav, who is a native of a village in Gurgaon district, was observed in August when the latter had undertaken Jan Ashirwad Yatra covering several parts of Gurgaon, Rewari and Mahendragarh. In the camp of Rao Inderjit, the Jan Ashirwad Yatra by Yadav was seen as an attempt of the saffron party to project him as a parallel leader to Rao in the Ahirwal region. Rao Inderjit had distanced himself from all public meetings and rallies of Yadav’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

A supporter of Inderjit said, “The Union minister was not happy with the activities by the anti-Rao lobby in the area where he enjoys a strong support base.”

Later, the BJP had attempted a truce between Rao Inderjit and Bhupender Yadav which had come a day after Khattar’s remarks that Yadav could take up the leadership baton from senior BJP leaders in the state which had fuelled speculation of a major shake-up within the party’s state unit.

In 2018, a warm response to his rally in Jhajjar district had encouraged Rao Inderjit to hold more rallies in the National Capital Region (NCR). After the rally when he was asked if he still wanted to become the chief minister, Rao had stated, “… I will see if people press for the same. Earlier also, I wanted to be the chief minister. Last time [2014 Lok Sabha polls] people voted for me with a hope that Inderjit would become the chief minister.”