After back to back setbacks: Bhagwant Mann huddles up with his ministers for feedback

After several untoward incidents, including singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday huddled up with his Cabinet ministers and took feedback from his colleagues during the meeting.

To ensure that the details of the meeting were not leaked, sources said, he sent the administrative officials out of the meeting for some time. Later, he asked the Cabinet ministers about the situation on the ground, especially after Moosewala’s murder. The meeting was held after Mann had sacked his colleague Dr Vijay Singla from his Cabinet on charges of corruption. He got him arrested also. While the stock of AAP had gone up after the sack, it went a few notches down after Moosewala’s murder.

“The CM wanted to know the situation on the ground after such incidents. There were many points of discussion,” a source said. He also took feedback on government’s excise policy that was set to be tabled in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday but was deferred.

After the feedback from the ministers, the CM constituted a three-member Cabinet sub-committee comprising finance and excise minister Harpal Singh Cheema, rural development and panchayats minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal and mines minister Harjot Singh Bains.

The sub-committee held a meeting on the objections being raised on the excise policy in the afternoon on Tuesday.

“We had a meeting spanning 3-4 hours and we discussed everything threadbare,” a source privy to the discussions said. The AAP had been on the defensive after Sidhu Moosewala was killed brutally, especially after the government had curtailed his security.

The CM has called another Cabinet meeting at 4 pm on Wednesday and the excise policy is likely to be an item on the agenda.

The government wants to bring a policy so that it gets maximum revenue from liquor. It is planning to make beer and IMFL cheaper by increasing its quota. However, the liquor contractors in the state are having issues with the proposed policy. They have been objecting to government’s move to allow L-1 licences only sparingly. They are demanding that the government should promise in the policy that it would be extended by another two years by guaranteed enhancement of 5 per cent quota every year.