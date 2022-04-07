After Ashok Tanwar, now two Hooda loyalists join AAP

Two loyalists of former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda joined the Aam Aadmi Party, days after former chief of the Haryana Congress, Ashok Tanwar, joined the Arvind Kejriwal’s outfit.

A four-time MLA and former revenue minister in Congress government, Nirmal Singh, along with daughter Chitra Sarwara joined AAP at New Delhi in presence of Kejriwal. The father-daughter duo were denied tickets by the Congress in 2019 Assembly polls, despite a strong recommendation by Hooda.

My heartfelt regards & thanks to @ArvindKejriwal ji & @DrSushilKrGupta ji for reposing their faith in me & @Official_HDF team. I look forward with great hope, positivity & energy to being a member of @AamAadmiParty & working towards it's goals on every front.#AapKeSaathChitra pic.twitter.com/hYnwCNZo7C — Chitra Sarwara चित्रा सरवारा (@ChitraSarwara) April 7, 2022

Dissatisfied, both had quit Congress and formed their own political party — the Haryana Democratic Front. They contested as Independent candidates, taking on BJP’s heavyweights.

While Chitra contested from Ambala cantonment against Anil Vij, Nirmal Singh contested from Ambala city against Aseem Goyal. While Chitra lost to Vij by a margin of over 20,000 votes, Nirmal lost to Goyal by over 8,000 votes.

Both Nirmal and Chitra went to New Delhi Thursday with their party’s office bearers and supporters and merged their party into AAP officially.

Nirmal, Chitra and their supporters moved towards the national capital from Ambala cantonment, carrying banners and flags bearing pictures of the duo and AAP’s central and state leadership. The duo are expecting significant positions in AAP that is all set to contest Haryana’s all 90 Assembly constituencies in the upcoming 2024 polls.

AAP is currently expanding its base across Haryana. The party is carrying on with a massive membership drive in the state. AAP has already opened their party’s offices across all constituencies of Haryana.

Nirmal and Chitra have significant base in northern districts of Haryana including Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Kaithal.

AAP’s party affairs incharge for Haryana, Sushil Gupta, Ashok Tanwar and other senior AAP leaders were also present at the party’s national headquarters at Delhi when Nirmal and Chitra joined the party fold.

“Our doors are always open for people who have a clean image and have a passion to work for the welfare and interest of people of Haryana.” Sushil Gupta said.