After arrest of man in graft case, CBI raids Ferozpur IG’s house

Dhillon’s house in Ferozpur was also raided by a CBI team on Friday. (Representational) Dhillon’s house in Ferozpur was also raided by a CBI team on Friday. (Representational)

The CBI has arrested a Ludhiana resident, Ashok Goyal, for accepting Rs 10 lakh as the second installment of Rs 22 lakh demanded in bribe allegedly on behalf of IG (Ferozpur range) Gurinder Singh Dhillon in return for a clean chit to a former SP of Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Shiv Kumar Sharma, against whom the IG is conducting a probe. Goyal was arrested from Ludhiana on August 16 and was remanded in three days of police custody on Friday by a special CBI court.

Dhillon’s house in Ferozpur was also raided by a CBI team on Friday. Dhillon, a 1997-batch IPS officer, is heading a special investigation team (SIT) which is probing allegations against Sharma of fabricating evidence and destroying records. When contacted, Dhillon claimed Goyal was a friend of the retired SP Sharma and it was a conspiracy to implicate him in a false case.

“Former SP Shiv Kumar Sharma is an accused for implicating a patwari named Mohan Singh Patwari in a false case of corruption dating back to 2012. The FIR against Sharma is being probed by a SIT headed by me. We have collected sufficient evidence against him. A team of CBI interacted with the members of SIT, included an SP-rank officer and one inspector, who provided all the records related to the case against Sharma to them.”

Punjab DGP Suresh Kumar Arora, said, “We are yet to receive communication from CBI about any FIR involving a Punjab Police officer. We will examine the facts when a report comes to us.” As per the FIR, complainant Shiv Kumar Sharma has stated in his complaint to CBI, “Initially, Ferozpur IG Gurinder Singh Dhillon had demanded a bribe from me of Rs 1 crore, but I refused to pay.

Later, a false FIR was lodged against me on the complaint of patwari Mohan Singh at Sadar police station in Ferozpur on July 9, 2018. Later, the middleman of IG Gurinder Singh Dhillon, Ashok Goyal, approached me demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh through my common friend, Ashok Thapar. After some negotiation, Ashok Goyal reduced the bribe amount to Rs 22 lakh and first installment of Rs 5 lakh was paid to Goyal at Hotel Park Inn in Sector 35 on August 9. On August 14, Rs 10 lakh was paid to Ashok Goyal in Ludhiana.”

A senior CBI officer said, “On August 9, when complainant Shiv Kumar Sharma had paid the amount to accused Ashok Goyal, he had recorded the conversation on his cellphone. Later, we verified the recorded conversation, which established the offence. IG (Ferozpur) Gurinder Singh Dhillon will be questioned in this connection shortly.” As per the CBI, after accepting the amount, Goyal had even sent a WhatsApp message to the IGP asking him what he was supposed to do with the money.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App