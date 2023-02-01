After Akalis, now ‘Bandi Singhs’ get farm bodies’ support

After Akalis [Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), now ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh political prisoners) have farmer unions of Punjab in their corner.

To show solidarity for the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ who have been languishing in jails after completion of their term, on February 1, members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) will take part in a Qaumi Insaaf Morcha-led dharna at YPS Chowk on Mohali-Chandigarh border, while on February 4 farmers of Krantikari Kisan Union (KKU) will participate in another Qaumi Insaaf Morcha-led dharna at Chandigarh.

Not only them, five farmer unions of Punjab under the leadership of Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of BKU Rajewal, have extended support to this morcha.

These farmers had spearheaded the protest against the now-repealed three central farm laws more than a year ago at Delhi borders.

All India Kisan Federation president Prem Singh Bhangu said, “Our five unions were to launch an indefinite dharna – on the issue of acute water crisis in Punjab, environment pollution and attack on the federal structure of the state – from February 3 in Chandigarh. But we have decided to postpone it as it is very important to support the morcha organised for the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’. All Punjabis should make consolidated efforts for the release of these Sikh political prisoners.”

Dr Darshan Pal, president of KKU and member of coordination committee of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), said, “On February 4, members of KKU will take part in the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha-led dharna at Chandigarh. We fully support the morcha as Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail term must be released.”

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “We have made all arrangements to take part in the morcha on Wednesday. Every Punjabi should speak out against this injustice. The ‘Bandi Singhs’ must be released. We are supporting the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha in this fight.”

Advertisement

Gurcharan Singh Hawara is the convenor of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha. He is the son of Jagtar Singh Hawara who was found guilty of being a conspirator in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh and is in Tihar Jail now