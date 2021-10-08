After a hectic week for Punjab Congress, a celebration in weekend as CM son gets married

AFTER A hectic week of protests over the deaths of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Punjab Congress has celebrations in store this weekend, with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s elder son Navjit Singh getting married Sunday.

Channi has invited the entire Congress camp for the wedding. Navjit is getting married to an engineering graduate Simrandheer Kaur, a resident of Amlala village near Derabassi, who is pursuing an MBA degree.

Interestingly, Channi, who became CM 20 days before the wedding, changed the venue of the wedding from a gurdwara in Phase 8 of Mohali to Gurdwara Sacha Dham in Phase 3.

Sources close to him said, “After becoming the chief minister, he has to invite more number of guests now. That is why he has chosen a bigger religious place for the wedding.”

Channi, who appeared to have gotten the invitation cards printed when he was still a Cabinet minister, has added another leaf in the invitation card now that mentions him as the CM. The main invitation card, however, still mentions him as Cabinet minister. The name of the venue has also been changed on the same card.

The Anand Karaj will be followed by Guru ka Langar, as the invitation card suggests.

The CM is also holding a reception on Monday at a marriage palace near Sunny Enclave in Kharar. He had a function at a gurdwara in Dholan Majra on Thursday before participating in a march led by PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu.

“The CM is holding ‘sangeet’ on Saturday. Many leaders are invited. The weekend actually means celebrations for the Congress camp,” a source close to him said.

He said the CM invited the Gandhis when he had gone to Delhi but as of now they are unlikely to attend the ceremonies, especially amid the Lakhimpur Kheri row.

It remains to be seen who all will attend the wedding and reception.