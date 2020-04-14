After a break of two days, Himachal reports one fresh case

The government has made it compulsory for all people to wear a face cover or mask outside their homes. Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh The government has made it compulsory for all people to wear a face cover or mask outside their homes. Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh

One person was tested positive in Himachal Pradesh Tuesday, after a gap of two days, taking the total number of cases in the state to 34. The last two cases were reported on Saturday, while the highest number of cases in a single day were reported on April 7, when nine people tested positive in Una district.

The fresh case has also been reported from Una.

There have been a total of 34 confirmed cases so far, 12 of whom have recovered and two have passed away.

Curfew Extended

Meanwhile, the state government extended the statewide curfew till May 3 in line with the extension in nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day. The government has also made it compulsory for all people to wear a face cover or mask outside their homes. The cover or mask can be homemade, and those not wearing it will be penalised or booked, officials said.

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said that farmers and horticulturists in the state will not be restricted while carrying out agricultural activities and transporting their produce to the markets provided they maintain social distancing. He also said that heads of various departments in the government offices will be required to work during the curfew extension along with skeletal staff in order to carry out the administrative functions.

Disinfection tunnels do not help tackle coronavirus: HP govt

The Himachal government Tuesday said disinfection tunnels being set up at several places in the state do not help tackle coronavirus. The authorities advised against their installation, saying their use may prevent people from maintaining hand hygiene.

In a circular, Dhiman said according to an advisory issued by the World Health Organisation, spraying disinfectants like alcohol or chlorine does not kill the virus. “Rather, it can be harmful for clothes or mucous membranes (a kind of tissue that protects body from pathogens and dirt). Moreover, the tunnels will create a false sense of security and people may be diverted from hand wash to disinfection tunnels,” he said.

“Under the above circumstances, it is recommended that disinfection tunnels should not be installed and used on human beings,” he added.

When asked about the availability of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is touted as a “game-changer” in the fight against coronavirus, he said the state government has a stock of around eight lakh tablets to meet any eventuality.

He added that Solan’s Baddi has several pharmaceutical firms who manufacture the drug. “Besides the hill-state has a stock of over 4,000 personal protection equipment (PPEs) kits. This number is apart from the PPEs already lying with various health institutions of the state,” he said while disclosing about the measures taken to tackle the disease.

Corona Count

Cases – 34

Deaths – 2

Recoveries – 12

Active Cases – 16

