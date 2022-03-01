After a 2-yr break, HSVP to hold spring festival in Panchkula from March 12

After a two-year hiatus, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to organise its two-day Spring Fest Flower Festival, the current one being its 34th edition, here in Panchkula. The festival will be held at Town Park, Sector-5, Panchkula on March 12 and 13, as stated in a statement released on Sunday by the HSVP.

A spokesperson of HSVP said that the main activities of the festival will be competitions of potted plants, arrangement of cut flowers, rangoli and health baby show. He said that during the Spring Fest Flower Festival, school children’s hasya ras sammelan, mehendi competition, fancy dress competition, duet dance, mono acting, best out of waste, pot painting, face painting and folk dance would be organised.

On February 21 this year, The Indian Express, in a report, had highlighted the demands of the residents asking the district to hold the Flower festival, which had been cancelled for the first time in 2020, after the onset of pandemic.

The HSVP has been organising the festival every year, either during the end of February or the beginning of March at Yavnika park, Sector 5, Panchkula since the early 90s. But the festival was cancelled two years ago, and now, as Covid wave ends, the residents demanded the festival be resumed.

“This year, HSVP might have not taken the decision to celebrate the Flower-Fest 22 because of the third wave of Covid. Now, the Haryana government has removed all restrictions in the state except for Covid appropriate behavioral norms, including social distancing to be maintained by the residents in the state. Thus, celebration should be prearranged to joint-hands for public-friendly being the only Annual City’s Function every year,” said SK Naiyar, president of Citizens Welfare Association.

In 2020, the residents of the city dissented against HSVP’s decision to hold the show. The Citizen Welfare Association, had written to the Deputy Commissioner, the chief administrator of HSVP and Speaker of Vidhaan Sabha, demanding that the show either be cancelled or postponed. A day later, the festival was cancelled.