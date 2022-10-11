scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

After a 2-year gap, Panjab University student polls to be held on October 18

The university said that any student who wishes to file a nomination for the council must keep their original certificates ready for verification.

SOI has already announced its candidate, Madhav Sharma, for the president post. (File Photo)

Chandigarh administration has allowed Panjab University to hold its student council elections on October 18. It is after two years that the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections will be held.

According to the election schedule, October 12 will be the date for filing nominations. On October 13, the list of candidates will be displayed and withdrawals of nominations, if any, will be allowed. At 2.30 pm on the same day, the final list of candidates who would be contesting will be displayed. On October 18, the polling will begin from 9.30 am onwards and at 11 am, the ballot boxes will be collected by the returning officers after which counting of votes will begin at 2 pm.

In 2019, the student wing of Shiromani Akali Dal, SOI, bagged the PU president’s post. NSUI, a student wing of the Congress had won the remaining three posts in the council. A total of 10,000 students had voted.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 04:16:32 am
