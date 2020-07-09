After 8 days of remand, accused Bhagwan Singh sent to judicial custody

The other accused in the case, Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, of the Chandigarh Police, is yet to be arrested by the CBI. (Representational) The other accused in the case, Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, of the Chandigarh Police, is yet to be arrested by the CBI. (Representational)

A middle-man arrested by the CBI in the graft case involving Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, accused Bhagwan Singh was produced in the CBI Court on Saturday, where he was sent to judicial custody, after eight days of remand.

Accused Singh was produced in the special CBI Court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, where the CBI did not seek any further remand of the accused. The proceedings were held through video conferencing.

The other accused in the case, Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, of the Chandigarh Police, is yet to be arrested by the CBI.

The CBI had earlier submitted at the court that its team had been raiding to nab Kaur, but she could not be traced.

While the CBI team had also visited the native places of Randhir Singh, Daljit Singh, and Nirpinder Singh in Sangrur on July 2, to examine them, they were not found and their mobile phones were also found switched off, establishing that they are intentionally escaping.

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, SHO of Mani Majra police station, was booked and a man, Bhagwan Singh was arrested for accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe out of a total bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh for not lodging an FIR of cheating and forgery against a Manimajra resident, Gurdeep Singh.

Bhagwan Singh was arrested red-handed with the bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh by a team of CBI from Sangrur. About Rs 2 lakh was paid to the accused on June 19.

