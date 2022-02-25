After 5-yr rule, Congress now complaining about drug mafia: Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Bhagwant Mann today said that the ruling Congress leaders were now complaining about the ongoing drug mafia and drug menace in the state while they slept on the problem while being in power.

In a statement issued here today, Mann said that Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla had written a letter to the Punjab Police acknowledging the fact that drug menace was rampant in the Congress state and drug mafia was forming alliance with political leaders. Mann claimed that Congress party and their leaders should stop worrying about issues pertaining Punjab and its people as they are voted out of power for sure.

Bhagwant Mann alleged, “Congress leaders under the leadership of Capt Amarinder Singh had taken an oath in 2017 to eradicate drugs. The Congress leaders continued to enjoy the benefits of government for five years under the leadership of Capt. Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi, but no action was taken against the drug lords and no action was taken against the patron political leaders of the drug mafia. Instead, the Congress leaders insisted on amassing wealth by forming alliances with the drug mafia.”

Mann asked why Congress leaders have remained silent on the issue of drugs for the last five years. “Why Congress leaders did not hold dharnas in front of the houses of former Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi? Why the Congress government did not act on the report of the Special Investigation Team,” he said.

Bhagwant Mann said that Aam Aadmi Party has been raising its voice against drugs and drug mafia since 2017. Although the Congress leaders had misled the voters of Punjab by swearing a sacred oath during the 2017 elections, but this time voters did not fall prey to the false promises of Congress, Akali Dal Badal and Bhartiya Janata Party. “They have voted for the Aam Aadmi Party and after March 10, AAP government would be formed in Punjab as per the expectations of the people and the AAP government would fulfil its duty to eradicate drugs from the state and take stern action against drug mafia and drug mafia’s political patrons,” he said.