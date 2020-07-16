After 4-yr delay, FIR against 6 cops over illegal detention of two in Pathankot

The six accused have been booked under Section 342 (punishment for wrong confinement) of IPC. (Representational Image) The six accused have been booked under Section 342 (punishment for wrong confinement) of IPC. (Representational Image)

After a delay of four years, Pathankot police has registered an FIR against its own men on the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court for keeping two persons in illegal confinement.

DSP Paramvir Singh Saini, ASI Dilbagh Singh, Head Constable Rakesh Kumar, Constables Som Raj, Sardara Singh and Ajit Singh have been booked under Section 342 (punishment for wrong confinement) of IPC. Police had acquitted all the accused in a departmental inquiry earlier. In fact, one of the accused, Paramvir Singh Saini, was also promoted as DSP while the petition was pending in court.

It was in September 2016 that then SHO, Sujanpur police station, Paramvir Singh, along with other accused, had allegedly taken two persons — Salinder Singh and Ashar Mal of village Attepur — in illegal detention in relation with murder of a local BJP leader.

“We were kept in illegal detention for six days before warrant officer Naresh Chand came on the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 20, 2016 to release us. Bal was also tortured inside the police station,” said Salinder.

Both victims were also paid Rs 1 lakh compensation on the directions of the court.

“Police forced us to confess the murder of BJP leader. But we had nothing to do with it,” added Salinder.

A Punjab and Haryana High Court order, passed on July 6, 2020, said: “…last opportunity is granted to respondent state to file reply and comply with the order dated September 11, 2016 for registration of FIR against all officials, failing which version of learned counsel for the petitioner that higher police officers are in league with Inspector Paramvir Singh Saini and other delinquent officials, shall be taken as correct and appropriate action shall be ordered to be initiated against them.”

