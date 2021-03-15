After 36 hours, rescued injured female dog abandoned again in Panchkula

The rescued female dog with a fractured hind leg and ribs was left abandoned at the same place on Sunday from where it was rescued- Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3. Neither the Pet Animal Care Center nor Sukhdarshanpur Animal Rescue Care Centre took the responsibility of tending to the injured animal.

The female dog was left in the vicinity of the stadium, with an MC employee, Kimat Singh, urging a tea vendor in the stall adjoining the boundary wall of the sports stadium to take care of the dog and feed him.

Singh promised the vendor that he would pay for the expenses of the injured dog’s food. The animal was rescued by two engineering students, Venktesh Sharma and Amit Bhatia, after a tiff between the students and the authorities for more than three hours, Friday night.

Kimat Singh said, “Today, I received a call from the pet animal care centre urging me to take the dog from the centre and shift it to the recently opened Sukhdarshanpur centre. When I told them that the Sukhdarshanpur centre was not fully operational, they asked me to release the injured animal at the same place from where it was rescued. The doctor at the centre claimed that the condition of the injured animal will improve on its own.”

A team of Kimat Singh, deputed for catching injured stray cows, had admitted the injured dog in the centre Friday night. The female dog had not eaten for over two days when it was rescued from the sports stadium, lying motionless near the athletic ground.

Dr Ranjit Singh of Pet Animal Care Centre, Sector 3, who had treated the doctor, was not available for his comments.

Rekha Awasthi, a resident of Sector 21, said, “It is the irresponsible attitude of the district authorities. The administration claimed to have spent crores of rupees on the construction of Sukhdarshanpur Animal Rescue Care Centre, Pet Animal Care Centre but failed to take care of an injured street dog. These centres only treat the pet animals.”

On Friday, Panchkula MC officials had held a high level meeting with officials to make a strategy to operate Sukhdarshanpur Animal Rescue Centre.