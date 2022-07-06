After 3 MLAs get threats, Opposition leader Hooda accuses Haryana govt of poor law and order

Haryana leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda lashed out at the BJP-JJP government accusing it of not being able to maintain the law and order in the state.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hooda said, “The law and order situation has completely collapsed under the BJP-JJP government, which has instead made the state a stronghold of criminals. Today no one is safe, neither a common man nor a MLA. The situation has become such that within a week, three MLAs of the state have received death threats. These include BJP MLA Sanjay Singh (Sohna), Congress MLAs Renu Bala and Surendra Pawar.”

He added that proper security for all the MLAs must be ensured.

“It has been seen many times that after committing crimes in other states, miscreants come and hide in Haryana, because criminals feel safe in the state. The NCRB data for the past few years exposes the working style of the government. Statistics show that there are three to four murders, about half a dozen rapes, a dozen kidnappings and more than 100 thefts, robberies, dacoities, ransom incidents in Haryana every day,” Hooda said.

He added that a similar situation existed before the Congress government came to power in 2005 “but our government made law and order its priority”.

“Today the rule of law has come to an end. No one is ready to invest in the state due to lack of safe environment. Industries are migrating from here, due to which employment is also ending. The BJP and JJP government of the state are responsible for this situations,” Hooda added.