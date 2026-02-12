After 14-month delay Yamuna riverfront development at Paonta Sahib takes off

Officials said the target is to complete the bulk of underwater structural work by the end of February, well before the onset of the monsoon season, when the Yamuna assumes a far more turbulent and dangerous form.

After almost 14 months of the work being awarded, the long-awaited rejuvenation of the only site in Himachal Pradesh selected under the ambitious Integrated Namami Gange Mission has finally begun. The River Front Development (RFD) project aimed at revitalising the Yamuna riverfront at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district — located on the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border — is now underway.

Cofferdams have been erected within the riverbed to divert the natural flow of the Yamuna, allowing work to proceed in relatively dry conditions; nearly half a dozen high-capacity pumps have been deployed to flush out seeping groundwater and dewater the submerged surface so that underwater concreting can continue uninterrupted. Officials said the target is to complete the bulk of underwater structural work by the end of February, well before the onset of the monsoon season, when the Yamuna assumes a far more turbulent and dangerous form. The total cost of the beautification and infrastructure works to be between Rs 22 crore and Rs 25 crore, spanning three major components — the sewage treatment facility, crematorium construction, and riverbank ghat development.