After 13.5 yrs, ‘most wanted’ couple arrested for killing man, throwing his son into canal

In a major breakthrough in the sensational murder of a Panchkula financier and his son 13.5 years ago, a couple accused of murdering the financier and then throwing his four-year-old son alive into a canal after he saw his father being killed were arrested by the special task force (STF) of Haryana Police on Sunday.

The “Most Wanted” couple – Raju and his wife Shilpa – were the main accused in the case. They were arrested from Indore.

In 2009, financier Vinod Mittal, a resident of Sector 16 in Panchkula, had lent money to Raju and Shilpa for a salon. He had also lent his car to them. Mittal often used to have haircut from Raju who hit it off with the financier. Taking advantage of their friendship, Raju sought money from Mittal to open a big salon. But their friendship soon turned sour when Mittal started asking Raju to return his money as he was defaulting on his installments.

On February 14, 2009, Mittal along with his four-year-old son Yashan went to the couple’s salon in Baltana to take back his money. Raju’s one cousin and three friends were also there. Raju assured Mittal to return his money and on some pretext Raju and his accomplices sat in Mittal’s car and stabbed him to death. Shilpa was also there along with others. Police said Mittal’s body was disposed of in a canal in Rajpura. As Yashan saw his father being killed, the accused threw the four year old alive into a canal.

While Raju’s accomplices were soon arrested and they are serving sentence for helping him in the crime, Raju and Shilpa went underground.

The couple figured on the list of ‘Most Wanted’ criminals (Most Wanted number 1 and 2 on Haryana Police website) of Haryana Police. They had a bounty of Rs 50,000 each on their head.

Under the supervision of Inspector General STF B Sateesh Balan, the case was cracked by DSP Aman Kumar, in-charge STF Unit Ambala, and inspector Deepinder Pratap Singh along with their team.

Although Mittal’s car was recovered from Hanumangarh, the bodies of the father-son duo could not be found.

Investigations by the STF reveal that immediately after committing the crime, both Pawan alias Raju and Shilpa along with their two-year-old daughter fled to Shirdi. There Raju worked at a puncture shop. After some time, he turned into a barber. Later he opened a small salon where both the husband and wife worked.

After spending a year in Shirdi, they fled to Hyderabad. There Raju changed his name to Vicky Pawar, while Shilpa changed her name to Sunita Pawar. The couple ran a salon service in Hyderabad for almost four years before fleeing to another state.

THE STYLE TOUCH SALON – COP USED TO HAVE HAIRCUT

A police official who used to get his haircut from Raju in Hyderabad became his friend. He later invested in a salon of the duo the way Mittal did. Their set-up was called “The Style Touch Salon”. Sources said that when the police official started asking Raju to return his money, their friendship too became sour. It was then the duo fled to Indore.

In Indore, Raju changed his name to Ravi Pawar, while Shilpa changed her name to Anjali. Raju there became a sand contractor, while Shilpa gave door-to-door parlour service. The duo flourished in their business. They soon purchased a 450 square yards house in Indore and kept staff to run the salon, including a manager.

WHAT LED TO THE ARREST

After carrying out intensive research of all salons and those providing parlour services in various states, the STF zeroed in on the ones in Hyderabad and in Indore. To cross-check the target, a sub inspector posing as a customer went to the salon. He enquired whether they were providing any parlour services for women as his wife was looking for one. Sources said that he even made Shilpa speak to his wife to ascertain their credentials and clear all the doubts.

FAILURE OF PANCHKULA POLICE

Police tried to find out if the accused had in between contacted their family members or relatives. But to the dismay of police, the accused kept themselves from their relatives, making the case complicated for the Panchkula Police who despite multiple raids could not find the accused.



A NEW IDENTITY EVERY TIME

According to the police, both Raju and Shilpa had a makeover every time they shifted from a state. They also managed to get fake Aadhaar cards every time. The couple have an eight-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter. Police said that the family came up with a new identity every time whenever they changed the states.



ACCUSED TO BE PRODUCED IN COURT TODAY

Addressing a press conference in Panchkula on Sunday, Aman Kumar, DSP special task force Ambala unit, said, “We will be re-examining all angles again in the murder after interrogation of the accused.”

The arrested accused will be produced in the district court on Monday. An FIR dated February 16, 2009, in connection with the murder was registered under Sections 302, 365, 216, 120-B of the IPC at Sector 14 police station, Panchkula.