After 11 months, Chandigarh’s daily Covid-19 tally drops below 10; Panchkula sees lowest positivity rate

The Tricity reported one Covid-related death and 30 new coronavirus cases on Monday. There are 521 active cases here at present.

Mohali: 19 new cases, 1 death

One more Covid-related death was reported in Mohali district on Monday, bringing the number of total fatalities to 1,047. As many as 19 new coronavirus cases were also reported here, increasing the tally of cases to 68,212. There are 270 active cases here at present.

DC Girish Dayalan said a maximum of five cases each were reported in Mohali (Urban) and Kharar, followed by three from Derabassi and two each from Boothgarh, Lalru and Dhakoli.

He further said that a total of 28 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospital and home isolation.

Chandigarh: 8 new cases, no death

After a gap of more than 11 months, Chandigarh reported less than 10 new Covid-19 cases, as eight people tested positive for the virus on Monday. The tally of cases in the UT rose to 61,632, with 181 active cases. No Covid-related deaths were reported here, however, 807 people have died to the disease till now.

The average of positive cases in the last seven days stood at 23, with the positivity rate being 0.50 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 1,594 samples have been tested for the virus. As many as 30 patients were deemed cured and 7,688 people were vaccinated on Monday.

Panchkula: 3 new cases, no death

A total of three new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Monday. No Covid-related death was reported during the day.

The active cases tally stood at 70 on Monday. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.36 per cent on Monday– the lowest in the past one year.

A total of 40,240 people have tested positive so far in the district, of which 30,579 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 374 people have also succumbed to disease here. The district has conducted 3,62,725 tests so far, with 833 samples tested on Monday.