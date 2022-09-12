AFT orders probe into Maj Gen ‘bribery trap’ case

The principal bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) comprising the Chairperson, Justice Rajendra Menon, and Lt Gen P M Hariz (retd) has directed the Army to investigate the manner in which the former MGGS (Ops) of Southern Command, Maj Gen J J Mathews, was implicated in a false case of seeking bribe.

In a judgment which set aside the disciplinary proceedings against the Maj Gen due to the shoddy manner in which evidence was appraised by the Court of Inquiry conducted by the then Commandant of Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Lt Gen R K Bainswal, the AFT bench said that, “Listening to certain call records, specially of Col Skand Nayal (witness in inquiry), points to an effort by the team of Intelligence officers to implement the directions of the Army Commander to ‘track and trap’ the applicant”.

The bench observed that in these conversations, Col Nayal is also heard informing the alleged whistleblower in the case, Lt Col Himal Sisodia, of the appreciation conveyed by superior officers for the moral stand that Lt Col Sisodia had taken and an assurance from Col Nayal that nothing would go wrong as they were undertaking an official task. “Another call gives details being planned between Lt Col Sisodia and one ex-Intelligence Corps lady officer now working for a security-related equipment (SRE) vendor about her being briefed and brought up to date on a particular SRE project so that she could be used as a decoy if required.

“The lady officer used to visit the office of Lt Col Sisodia to read the connected file on SRE. Without going into the merits of the case, and apart from the facts as admitted by the applicant at the Court of Inquiry, there is adequate evidence in these calls which indicate serious collusion amongst various prosecution witnesses, their involvement in attempting to fabricate a case against the applicant, and the involvement of some in the procurement of SRE stores. Considering the nature of collusion and efforts taken by subordinate officers to fabricate their superior in a false case, Respondents should examine the complete call records, the issues emanating from them, and take necessary action as deemed appropriate to prevent such actions in future,” the bench observed.

The bench also noted that the contention of the applicant that “certain statements have been made and taken on record behind his back, or has been modified when finally complied unfortunately cannot be categorically denied as many of the documents are not authenticated by the applicant in the Court of Inquiry”.

The bench stated that the court is actually constrained by the poor compilation of the inquiry proceedings. It notes that the manner in which the Court of Inquiry has been recorded and compiled indicates mala fides which cast major doubts on the intent of the presiding officer and the complete veracity of the inquiry. “It would also be prudent to assume that the Court of Inquiry had full knowledge of all the calls and their implications and did not deliberately bring them on record, also indicating mala fide on part of the Court of Inquiry”.

The bench further observed that while it should remain the duty of any organisation to protect a ‘whistleblower’, even without going into the merits of the case at this stage, there is prima facie adequate evidence in the call records to doubt the role and intentions of Lt Col Sisodia, who amply supported by other witnesses had precipitated a chain of events with “malicious intent against a superior officer”.

While the Court of Inquiry did not find any evidence of the Maj Gen seeking illegal gratification, it found him blameworthy of having met vendors contrary to the orders on the subject and trying to influence a witness.

“Respondents are directed to investigate the mala fide in recording of the Court of Inquiry, the involvement of Lt Col Sisodia and others if any, in the procurement of SRE and take action as deemed necessary,” the bench noted.