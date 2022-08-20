scorecardresearch
African swine fever in Patiala pigs, Punjab declared ‘controlled area’

The Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development said the government has initiated these measures under 'The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009' and they have come into

Interstate movement of pig or any material belonging to piggery farms is banned until further orders (Representational image)

Samples of unwell pigs from Punjab’s Patiala district have tested positive for African Swine Fever, Cabinet
Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Friday said.

Following this, the state government has declared the whole of Punjab as a “controlled area”, while Bilaspur and Sanauri Adda villages in Patiala have been notified as “epicentre” of the disease in order to prevent, control and eradicate it, he said in an official statement.

force with immediate effect.

Up to a kilometre from the two villages declared the epicentre are considered as “infected zones” while up to 10 km area are classified “surveillance zones”, he added.

Bhullar said the highly contagious and fatal viral disease affecting domestic pigs was confirmed by ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal.

No live pig, unprocessed pig meat, feed or any material from piggery farms or backyard piggery shall be taken out of or brought into the infected zone and no person shall bring into market any pig or pig products known to be infected with the disease, the minister said.

Interstate movement of pig or any material belonging to piggery farms is banned until further orders, he added.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 02:21:30 am
