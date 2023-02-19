African country Djibouti ambassador visits PAU, seeks to strengthen academic alliance

In a bid to discuss potential areas of collaboration and mutual cooperation, the ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti, Isse Abdillahi Assoweh, met Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, at the varsity.

Highlighting the institution’s contributions to agriculture, Gosal informed that PAU has been the driving force behind Green Revolution in the country and it is currently at the forefront of conservation agriculture, apiculture, and farm mechanization. With a focus on developing climate-resilient, environmental hazard-free and highly productive technologies, PAU is also testing the waters in the arena of genome editing, biosensors, Artificial Intelligence, and precision agriculture, he revealed.

Dr Gosal outlined potential areas for cooperation, including joint projects, faculty training and degree programs. He also underscored the importance of forging strong academic links between India and Africa and expressed his belief that the two regions could learn a great deal from each other.

The ambassador spelled out a strong interest in deepening the academic ties between the two countries and exploring ways in which his country could benefit from the expertise of PAU. Giving specifics of his country, he disclosed that Djibouti is situated by the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which controls the approaches to the Suez Canal, making it a desirable location for foreign military bases. Commercial activities revolve around the country’s free trade policies and strategic location as a Red Sea transit point. The port also serves as an international refueling center and transshipment hub, he explained.

Due to limited crop production in the country, food items require import in Djibouti, Assoweh pointed out. It is one of the safest investment destinations in the world as the Djibouti franc is tied to the US dollar with a fixed exchange rate. With an amiable environment for investment and trade, Djibouti offers an excellent launch pad for other countries to connect with the rest of Africa, he clarified.

Dr Shammi Kapoor, registrar, PAU said that the visit by the Djibouti Ambassador to PAU represents an important step forward in promoting greater academic exchange and cooperation between India and Africa, and holds great promise for the future.