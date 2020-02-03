Afghan national held tells sleuths he came to India for ‘treatment for kidney ailment’

An STF personnel with the recovered heroin. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh) An STF personnel with the recovered heroin. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

AFGHAN NATIONAL Arman Basharmal, who was among the seven arrested by the anti-drug Special Task Force on Friday in connection with the recovery of more than 194 kg of heroin in Amritsar, has told investigators that he came to India to get treated for a “kidney problem”.

An STF investigator told The Indian Express that Basharmal had “a small chunk of land in Afghanistan where he grew opium”, adding that this was Basharmal’s first visit abroad according to the passport recovered from him. Details of the passport had been shared with the concerned central ministry to check its authenticity.

The investigator further said that Basharmal during interrogation had said that he come to undergo treatment at a Delhi hospital.

“We are in the process of verifying how he came to Amritsar…He says he was told that he may get treatment for kidney disease at Max Hospital in Delhi. He also claims that he went to Max Hospital in Delhi before he came to Amritsar,” said the investigator, adding that it appeared to be a “ploy” to enter India.

About the woman arrested in the case, the investigator said, “She belongs to a poor family. She has a younger sister and her father is not alive. She met accused Sukhwinder Singh at a gym.The duo planned to go to a foreign country.”

He added, “One of the accused, Ankush, wanted to enter the film industry and went to Mumbai. The STF is investigating these claims.”

