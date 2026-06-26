Afghan among 7 held as cross-border arms, drugs network unearthed; 5-kg heroin, 10 pistols seized

Police listed the recovered weapons as one 9mm UZI and one 9mm Ghaffar submachine gun, four 9mm Glock pistols, one 9mm Zigana Sport pistol, one Cold King Commando semi-automatic pistol (.30 bore), one Scorpion Zigana Tisas pistol (.30 bore) and one .30 bore pistol.

Amritsar Commissionerate Police, in a joint operation with a Central agency, arrested seven people, including an Afghan national, apprehended one juvenile and seized weapons, narcotics and hawala money, officials said on Thursday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said police have seized 10 pistols and other firearms, 5.048 kg of heroin and Rs 30.38 lakh, while also impounding a motorcycle. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly linked to foreign-based handlers operating through social media platforms.”

Police have identified the Afghan man as Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi (40), a native of Jalalabad in Afghanistan and presently residing in Tilak Nagar, New Delhi.

The other arrested accused were identified as Jaspreet Singh (21) of Khurmanian, Gopal Sharma (21) of Amritsar, Aniket Sahota (21) of Ram Nagar Colony, Prabhjeet Singh (26) of Gumtala Colony and Rajbir Singh (22) of Maqboolpura, officials said.