Afghan among 7 held as cross-border arms, drugs network unearthed; 5-kg heroin, 10 pistols seized

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Amritsar Commissionerate Police, in a joint operation with a Central agency, arrested seven people, including an Afghan national, apprehended one juvenile and seized weapons, narcotics and hawala money, officials said on Thursday.
DGP Gaurav Yadav said police have seized 10 pistols and other firearms, 5.048 kg of heroin and Rs 30.38 lakh, while also impounding a motorcycle. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly linked to foreign-based handlers operating through social media platforms.”
Police have identified the Afghan man as Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi (40), a native of Jalalabad in Afghanistan and presently residing in Tilak Nagar, New Delhi.
The other arrested accused were identified as Jaspreet Singh (21) of Khurmanian, Gopal Sharma (21) of Amritsar, Aniket Sahota (21) of Ram Nagar Colony, Prabhjeet Singh (26) of Gumtala Colony and Rajbir Singh (22) of Maqboolpura, officials said.
Police listed the recovered weapons as one 9mm UZI and one 9mm Ghaffar submachine gun, four 9mm Glock pistols, one 9mm Zigana Sport pistol, one Cold King Commando semi-automatic pistol (.30 bore), one Scorpion Zigana Tisas pistol (.30 bore) and one .30 bore pistol.
CP Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Acting swiftly on specific intelligence inputs, police teams conducted an operation leading to the arrest of accused Jaspreet alias Kalu (and others)… 220 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession.”
Bhullar said disclosures by Jaspreet led to the arrest of Gopal and Aniket Sahota, and the seizure of 4.8 kg of heroin. “Further investigation has led police to another accused, Afghan national Jagjit, who was actively involved in hawala transactions and handling hawala money generated through the illegal network,” Bhullar said.
Police said during interrogation, Jagjit allegedly pointed to two more associates, Prabhjeet and Rajbir. “During search and follow-up investigation conducted on disclosures made by accused Prabhjeet Singh, police recovered a cache of 10 sophisticated illegal weapons along with hawala money amounting to Rs 30.38 lakh.”
Yadav said the network was using hawala channels for financial transactions across various locations.
He also said a probe is underway to establish linkages and identify additional associates connected with the foreign-based network.
Bhullar also said Jagjit has a previous criminal record and cases have been registered against him earlier.
Police had registered an FIR on June 13, 2026, at Police Station Amritsar’s Islamabad under NDPS Sections 21-B, 21-C, 27-A and 29, and Sections 25(6), 25(7) and 25(8) of the Arms Act.
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