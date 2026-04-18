Aerotropolis land acquisition: Another farmer faction rejects proposed term, announces indefinite protest from today

Mohali Aerotropolis land row has intensified as a section of farmers announced an indefinite protest, rejecting compensation terms offered by the Punjab government. (File Photo)

After a meeting of the Kisan Insaf Morcha at Gurdwara Amb Sahib on Friday, farmers announced an indefinite strike near Airport Chowk, beginning Saturday, against land acquisition for the ambitious Aerotropolis project by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), terming compensation “too low” and “unacceptable”.

A faction of the protesting farmers called off their protest after the intervention of Punjab Cabinet Minister for Revenue, Rehabilitation & Disaster Management Hardip Singh Mundian and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh a few days ago. But another faction of the protesting farmers rejected the proposed terms.

Days ago, Mundian and Kulwant Singh visited the GMADA office twice in a day, meeting the same farmer group on separate occasions. During these visits, the minister assured the protesting farmers on a hunger strike that he would take up their demands with GAMADA and persuaded them to call off their agitation, offering juice symbolically ending their fast.