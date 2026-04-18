Aerotropolis land acquisition: Another farmer faction rejects proposed term, announces indefinite protest from today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After a meeting of the Kisan Insaf Morcha at Gurdwara Amb Sahib on Friday, farmers announced an indefinite strike near Airport Chowk, beginning Saturday, against land acquisition for the ambitious Aerotropolis project by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), terming compensation “too low” and “unacceptable”.
A faction of the protesting farmers called off their protest after the intervention of Punjab Cabinet Minister for Revenue, Rehabilitation & Disaster Management Hardip Singh Mundian and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh a few days ago. But another faction of the protesting farmers rejected the proposed terms.
Days ago, Mundian and Kulwant Singh visited the GMADA office twice in a day, meeting the same farmer group on separate occasions. During these visits, the minister assured the protesting farmers on a hunger strike that he would take up their demands with GAMADA and persuaded them to call off their agitation, offering juice symbolically ending their fast.
According to another faction, detailed deliberations were held at a crucial meeting of the Kisan Insaf Morcha, where a large number of farmers participated. The faction resolved to intensify their agitation, they said.
“The conditions laid down by GMADA are not in our interest, and we will not accept them at any cost,” said farmer leaders, including Makhan Singh Gigemajra, Kamaljit Singh Bari, Tarandeep Singh Jagatpura, Nawab Singh Siaau, Jagtar Singh Bakarpur, Gurdeep Singh, Pavitar Singh Numberdar, Baba Sher Singh, and Gurminder Singh Bakarpur.
They alleged, “Representatives failed to take all stakeholders into confidence during the negotiations. We will not allow our land to be acquired under any circumstances. The compensation being offered is too low and unacceptable.”
The farmers also announced plans to form struggle committees in all affected villages to strengthen and coordinate the movement. “The protest will continue until their demands are fully met,” they added.
On Friday, members of the farmer group who called off their protest visited the MLA’s office to express their gratitude. “The Punjab government has accepted all our demands, for which we are thankful. We are now fully prepared to provide land for the Aerotropolis project,” they said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram