Aero show enthrals audience at Patiala Heritage Festival

As part of the ongoing Patiala Heritage Festival 2026, the Aero Show held at the Civil Aviation Club on Sangrur Road proved to be a major attraction, captivating the audience with impressive feats performed by various aircraft models. The pilots executed loops, rolls, spins, low passes, wingovers, knife-edge flying and several other advanced manoeuvres that drew enthusiastic applause from spectators. The stunts performed by remote-control cars and the special flight of the Cessna-206, which also carried out a leaflet drop, were among the highlights of the show.

Samana MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra, who attended as the chief guest, congratulated the district administration for successfully organising the Patiala Heritage Festival. He said the Punjab government is making consistent efforts to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the state, and he encouraged students to actively join the government’s fight against drug abuse.