Aero show enthrals audience at Patiala Heritage Festival

By: Express News Service
3 min readPatialaUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 08:20 AM IST
As part of the ongoing Patiala Heritage Festival 2026, the Aero Show held at the Civil Aviation Club on Sangrur Road proved to be a major attraction, captivating the audience with impressive feats performed by various aircraft models. The pilots executed loops, rolls, spins, low passes, wingovers, knife-edge flying and several other advanced manoeuvres that drew enthusiastic applause from spectators. The stunts performed by remote-control cars and the special flight of the Cessna-206, which also carried out a leaflet drop, were among the highlights of the show.

Samana MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra, who attended as the chief guest, congratulated the district administration for successfully organising the Patiala Heritage Festival. He said the Punjab government is making consistent efforts to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the state, and he encouraged students to actively join the government’s fight against drug abuse.

Aero Modelling Nodal Officer and ADC (G) Simarpreet Kaur expressed appreciation for the district administration team led by Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia and thanked Captain Harpreet Singh, Chief Flying Instructor of Patiala Aviation Club, along with the Patiala Aeromodelling Association, Fairwind Aviation Ludhiana and Punjab RC Hobbies Ludhiana for their support. She noted that Patiala’s heritage is an enduring symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood, and the heritage festival reflects this shared cultural identity.

During the Aero Modelling Show, Captain S S Hara of Fairwind Aviation Ludhiana performed a leaflet drop while showcasing the capabilities of the Cessna-206 aircraft. Shivraj Singh Dimpy Ghuman, President of the Aero Modelling Club Patiala, demonstrated loop, roll, spin and wingover manoeuvre using a Piper Cub with an 88-inch wingspan, while his grandson Mankaran Singh flew a Tundra Cub and displayed similar feats. Naminder Singh Bhogal from Ludhiana flew a Boom Ring, Er. Harsimran Singh Harry demonstrated a Clamato model, and Karan Singla flew an X8 along with four drone models.

Twelve-year-old Subheg Singh from Ludhiana impressed the audience with his three-in-one sky surfer and helicopter demonstration. Other participants included Manish Kumar from Chandigarh with a Dancer Glider, Gaurav with a Picker model, Manreet Singh with an MFS Jet, Tanik from Ludhiana with an Acro RC, Supreet Singh with a Sky Surfer, Birinder Singh with a helicopter model and Jagdeep Kapil from Karnal, who flew an engine-powered helicopter.

Members of Punjab RC Hobbies Ludhiana — Birinder Singh, Arunpreet Singh and Supreet Singh — added energy to the event with demonstrations of remote-control vehicles including Citroen Electric, Delta Wing, Ville Military Jeep, RC Rubicon, RC Bike (Lacy Brand), Rock Slide and Arma Mojave models.

The paraglider of Punjab Paragliding Association, led by Sarpanch Sukhcharan Singh Nikka Brar, also drew considerable attention. Additionally, several aircraft models such as Super Hots, e-Sport, Harbor Air, Clamato Lowerwing and Cub models were showcased, and the Patiala Aviation Club displayed Cessna 172 and Tecnam Multiengine aircraft parked outside the hangars. The Lear, Pushpak and Hansa aircraft of Punjab Aircraft Maintenance Engineering College further enriched the exhibition. The event also featured an impressive march past by an ITBP contingent under the leadership of Platoon Commander SI Jagroop.

