Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Advocate slapped with Rs. 10K fine for drink-driving

As per details, the incident took place on December 24 at the diving road of Sector 42/43 where a checkpoint had been set up to prevent drink driving.

The advocate, was stopped during checking and asked to take a breathalyzer test. (Representational/File)
A local Chandigarh court on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 against a practicing advocate for drink-driving and for misbehaving with a traffic police S-I at a checkpoint. As per details, the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Chetesh Gupta slapped the fine on the lawyer after he appeared in person for his hearing.

Police said S-I Jagroop Singh was the in-charge. The advocate, was stopped during checking and asked to take a breathalyzer test. He, however, refused and indulged in an argument with the police at the checkpoint. Sources said that the ‘visibily drunk’ advocate even misbehaved with the S-I who later challaned him for drink driving. The man’s car was impounded.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 05:14 IST
After visit to night shelter, Delhi L-G ‘shunts’ bureaucrat

