Advocate slapped with Rs. 10K fine for drink-driving

A local Chandigarh court on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 against a practicing advocate for drink-driving and for misbehaving with a traffic police S-I at a checkpoint. As per details, the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Chetesh Gupta slapped the fine on the lawyer after he appeared in person for his hearing.

As per details, the incident took place on December 24 at the diving road of Sector 42/43 where a checkpoint had been set up to prevent drink driving.

Police said S-I Jagroop Singh was the in-charge. The advocate, was stopped during checking and asked to take a breathalyzer test. He, however, refused and indulged in an argument with the police at the checkpoint. Sources said that the ‘visibily drunk’ advocate even misbehaved with the S-I who later challaned him for drink driving. The man’s car was impounded.