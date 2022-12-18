scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Advocate Shankar Gupta is president of district bar

As Shankar Gupta got 807 votes, the second contender Neeraj Hans got 536 votes.

Shankar Gupta has won the post for the second time.
Advocate Shankar Gupta won the post of president at the District Bar Association election in Chandigarh for the session 2022-2023. Gupta has won the post for the second time. As soon as the results of the DBA elections were out, the supports of the winning candidates started celebrating by dancing on drum beats and raising winning slogans.

Advocate Rajesh Sharma, Returning Officer (RO) of the DBA elections told that Shankar Gupta has won the Presidential post by a margin of 271 votes. As Gupta got 807 votes, the second contender Neeraj Hans got 536 votes. For the post of vice-president of DBA, Rajat Bakshi secured the position by securing 662 votes by defeating Sukhwinder Singh who got 583 votes. The Secretary post was won by Bhupinder Rana who got 1014 votes. He defeated Deepan Sharma who got 642 votes.

The post of joint secretary which was reserved for women Advocate candidates, Sureinder Pal Kaur claimed the post by defeating her opponent Simranjit Kaur. Surinder Pal Kaur got 737 votes while Simranjit Kaur got 534 votes. The post of treasurer was won by Amandeep Singh, who got 725 votes. His opponent Vijay Aggarwal got 523 votes.

Advocate Rajesh Sharma, RO said that the police was present at the spot to prevent any law and order situation and the elections went off peacefully as no one opposed the counting. A total 1710 votes were counted.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 07:42:24 am
