Advisory Council rejigged, all parties find representation; AAP unhappy

THE Chandigarh administration on Friday rejigged the 59 member Advisory Council that advises the Chandigarh Administrator on policy matters, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Leader of Opposition in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, Yogesh Dhingra, and UT MP Kirron Kher finding representation on the list.

The term of the present council will be for two years from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024.

Besides Dhingra and Kher, representatives of all other major political parties — including the SAD and the Congress — found representation in the new council, whose term is of two years.

The AAP, which has 14 elected councillors in the 35 member House, however, was left fuming having found just token representation in the new council.

As per details, the list released by the administration on Friday mentioned Yogesh Dhingra as the “Leader of largest Opposition party” in municipal corporation instead of a AAP leader.

The other prominent names that made it to the council were ex-MP and Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain; Chandigarh Congress president, Harmohinder Singh Lucky; the BJP’s former Chandigarh unit president Sanjay Tandon; the BJP’s current UT unit chief Arun Sood; Mayor Sarabjit Kaur; the new mayor, who will be elected next year; and president of Shiromani Akali Dal, Hardeep Singh.

Apart from them, the others included were chairman of KDDL Limited RK Saboo; ex-Advocate General at Punjab and Haryana High Court ML Sarin; former principal Chandigarh College of Architecture, Professor Rajnish Watts; Chancellor of Chandigarh University (CU) and founder of Chandigarh Welfare Trust, Satnam Singh Sandhu; honorary Director of Sports at Panjab Univerity SK Gupta; president of Chandigarh Traders Association, Kamaljeet Singh Panchi; president of Chandigarh Industrial Association, MPS Chawla, among others.

“BJP’s Advisory Council”

Advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party’s Chandigarh unit president Prem Garg on Friday criticised the UT administration to giving token representation to his party, despite it having the joint largest number of elected councillors in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Garg said that the Advisory Council’s job was to advise the administration and it should include representatives of every class and every party. “But if the whole list is seen carefully, then its full of BJP members. The AAP has now become a national party, but has no representative in the council [sic]. The BJP is killing democracy in Chandigarh, because the the people from the UT gave maximum votes to the Aam Aadmi Party. We have the maximum number of councillors in the House as well,” Garg said.