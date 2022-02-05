Advisor inaugurates new helpline for senior citizens

Chandigarh Advisor, Dharam Pal, inaugurated a toll-free helpline for senior citizens on Friday at Sector 19B Chandigarh. The helpline – ‘Elder Line 14567’ – has been established by the administration’s department of social welfare, women and child development in collaboration with the ministry of social justice and empowerment.

The helpline will operate from 8 am to 8 pm, seven days a week. It has been staffed with seven professionally trained employees who have been trained in various fields by the Government of India.

The helpline will provide a platform for elderly people residing in Chandigarh for redressal of their grievances and increase awareness of various government schemes for senior citizens. It will also extend emotional support, immediate assistance in case of abuse, legal issues related to maintenance. The helpline will also provide rescue facilities to the homeless elderly people in the city.