Adviser tells Chandigarh Police to keep watch, prevent abuse of drugs

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal has instructed the UT Police to keep a special watch on all colleges, Panjab University, pubs and restaurants in Chandigarh to prevent the abuse of drugs.

He also directed the police to implement the NDPS Act stringently while dealing with the drug dealers.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was instructed to ensure that narco traffickers are deprived of any profit from proceeds of drug trade.

The instructions came during the 3rd state-level National Narcotics Coordination Panel (NCORD) meeting held in the presence of DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan,

Home Secretary Nitin Yadav, officials from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), NCB zonal director Amanjit Singh and others on Wednesday.