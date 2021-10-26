Adviser lists challenge: Making the city carbon-free by 2030

Making Chandigarh carbon-neutral by 2030, making the City Beautiful a regional hub of education, health and commerce sector, and planning of rural areas are some of the challenges for Chandigarh.

This was stated by UT Adviser Dharam Pal during a two-day visioning workshop on “Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 and Beyond”.

“Chandigarh needs to keep evolving new paradigms of governance with communities at the core, and an increased use of technology to improve its urban infrastructure, services and optimum utilisation of resources. It should keep driving the economic growth and improve the quality of life of people by enabling local area development and harnessing technology,” said UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit while officially opening the workshop at Hotel Mountview on Monday.

He added, “I am sure the workshop will give an opportunity to bring about better cohesion and a good platform for interaction amongst all related stakeholders in meeting our common objectives. After the workshop, there must be appropriate follow-up actions to bring this vision into reality.”

This workshop has been organised by the Chandigarh Administration and is supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with an objective of sustainable improvement of urban infrastructure and services, setting out the desired future roadmap for future-ready Chandigarh.

The workshop encompasses informative sessions by visionaries of diverse areas that touch crucial subjects directly connected to the development of the City Beautiful.

This was followed by the remarks of UT Adviser Dharam Pal regarding the expectations from this workshop. The Adviser highlighted the current focus areas of the administration like clean city, green city, smart city (smart- transport, buildings, command and control centres), heritage preservation & protection and

development plans for 23 villages.

The Adviser stated there are some challenges for Chandigarh which need to be dealt with in future. He listed them as making Chandigarh a regional hub for education, health, commerce, service, IT, manufacturing of micro chip, medical instruments, future planning of rural areas, readiness for climate change, including possibility of making Chandigarh carbon-neutral by 2030.

The five key themes selected for the workshop comprise urban infrastructure and planning, transport and mobility, environment, climate action, tourism and heritage preservation, education,

skill development, employment, economic ability, health nutrition and well-being and social protection and safety for all.

The first thematic group began with presentation on Chandigarh Smart City projects and future challenges and goals by Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra, which was followed by case studies and findings on green buildings — needs and benefits, urban resilience and infrastructure, learning from Delhi Master Plan, green mobility and its future in India.

Historical perspective of Chandigarh, cities and multi-level governance, economic valuation of ecosystems, low carbon strategies were discussed by the second thematic group, under which the Chandigarh aspect was showcased by Debendra Dalai, secretary (science & technology), and Nitika Pawar, secretary (social welfare and women development).

Director School Education Palika Arora described the context on the thematic area of education and skill development in Chandigarh which was followed by informative sessions on future of green jobs, new- age job avenues and industrial growth and economic development in the region.

The workshop will continue on October 26 wherein the two thematic groups on health nutrition and well- being, social protection and safety for all will present their findings and ideas.