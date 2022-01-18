Adviser inspects 24×7 Covid-19 Control Room

UT Adviser Dharampal Monday inspected the COVID Control Room which is functioning round the clock in the GMSH-16.

The Adviser interacted with the doctors and the support staff deputed in the control room and enquired about the nature of calls being received. At the time of inspection, one of the doctors was interacting with a COVID patient and the Adviser also interacted with the patient and enquired about his well-being.

Dharampal also visited the office of Rapid Response Team (RRT) to see their functioning. He asked the staff to connect with the COVID positive patients in a polite manner. As far as possible, all the queries/complaints of the caller should be settled by the control room/RRT, he said.

The Adviser appreciated the initiative of setting up of the 24×7 COVID Control Room and asked the officers that it should function as a hub for all the health-related issues of the COVID patients.

He also inspected the functioning of e-Sanjivini module where OPD services are being provided through the online module. Now the patients can avail the benefit of e-Sanjivini module from their homes and need not visit the hospitals. Further, the doctors at Health and Wellness Centres (Dispensaries) can consult the specialist doctors of the GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 to provide specialised medical care to the patients visiting dispensaries. The Adviser said that the public should be made aware of the benefits of the e-Sanjivini module so that better medical services can be provided at the doorstep of the patients without any physical visit to dispensaries/hospitals.