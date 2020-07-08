Adverse Impact on Economic Activities On curfew, Punjab tells DCs not to take unilateral decision

A government functionary said the decision was taken since “localised decisions at district level caused complications” as far as economic activity is concerned. A government functionary said the decision was taken since “localised decisions at district level caused complications” as far as economic activity is concerned.

In a bind over imposing further restrictions to check spread of novel coronavirus and its “very adverse impact on economic activities”, the Punjab government and has asked deputy commissioners to consult Additional Chief Secretary (Home) or State Covid-19 Control Room (SCCR) chief before announcing imposition of curfew in any part of a district.

In a letter to the deputy commissioners on July 3, the office of SCCR noted that “in the wake of current scenario when government machinery is doing its best for control and management of epidemic, it has been observed that as a precautionary measure district administration imposes curfew, which usually has a very adverse impact on the economic activities of the state and affects the livelihood of vulnerable sections of the society adversely within the district as well as nearby districts also.”

A government functionary said the decision was taken since “localised decisions at district level caused complications” as far as economic activity is concerned.

“For instance, if Hoshiarpur DC closes the district, the supply chain to other districts like Jalandhar may get affected.

This, in fact, may affect the supply chain across the state. So, a decision was taken that instead of deciding unilaterally at district level, the DCs would consult ACS (Home) or SCCR chief,” the functionary said.

Coronavirus Explained Doubts over herd immunity

How wealth influences Covid-19 impact

How India's lockdown hurt economy without slowing down cases Click here for more

The functionary said that after 20 cases were reported from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, the district administration had planned to seal the entire town, but following directions from the government, only four wards were put under restrictions.

Gurdaspur DC Mohammad Ishfaq, however, said, “It was a demand from the people of the town to put entire town under lockdown. But, we only put four wards under lockdown.”

Ishfaq said the four wards were put under lockdown after getting a go ahead from senior officials in Chandigarh. “The essential services were allowed in those four wards,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd