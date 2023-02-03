Advanced statistical data analysis lab inaugurated at Punjab Agricultural University

Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal Thursday inaugurated an advanced statistical data analysis lab at the Department of Economics and Sociology.

The new lab is equipped with personal computers and advanced statistical data analysis software.

While lauding the initiative, Dr Gosal highlighted the vastness and diversity of databases in the field of agriculture. “The statistical analysis of databases is important for an impactful policy-making which in turn, would not only stabilise the agriculture sector but also help increase the farmers’ income,” he said.

He congratulated the faculty and students and exhorted them to use the lab efficiently for maximum output.

Dr Shammi Kapoor, PAU Registrar, emphasised the need for an advanced data crunching lab in the current times when farming is reeling under the impact of complex social and economic issues.

Dr Kamal Vatta, head of the Department of Economics and Sociology, said that the university is starting a new course on data analysis and added that the data analysis lab will help concretise the analysis of agriculture-related data collected by the department.