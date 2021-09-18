Advanced skill lab inaugurated at PGIMER

An advanced skill lab in the department of otolaryngology and head neck surgery was inaugurated by Professor Jagat Ram Friday.

Professor Ram was accompanied by Kumar Guarav, deputy director administration, Dr G D Puri, dean, academics, Kumar Abhay FA, Dr Vipin Kaushal, additional MS and Dr Ashok Kumar, DMS.

Prof Naresh Panda, head, department of otolaryngology and head neck surgery said the “state of the art” advanced skill lab is an upgradation of the already existing skill lab with HD endoscopic vision cameras, medical grade monitors, Carl Zeiss microscopes, HD recording system and Japanese microdrill system, to enable resident doctors to hone their skills in endoscopic sinus and other advances skull base surgeries and fine-tune their anatomical knowledge and surgical skills on cadavers and temporal bones. The system would enable recording, which would help in teaching and for research work.