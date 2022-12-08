scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Advanced blood test lab operational at PGI

chandigarh news, lab inauguration news, indian expressThe lab was inaugurated this week. (Express Phtoo)

PGIMER’s hematology department has established an advanced, fully automated, hemogram laboratory catering to the institute’s heavy OPD patient workload.

The lab was inaugurated Tuesday by Professor Vivek Lal, Director, PGI and is fully equipped with the latest instruments to test blood samples, and automatically prepare slides for examination by pathologists.

The hemogram includes tests like hemoglobin, platelet count, and white blood cell count as well as differential count, reticulocyte count, etc. These are commonly requested tests by clinical services, and this new initiative will cut down the time for reports to 4 to 6 hours, from the previous turn-around time of about 15 hours.

In addition to the basic tests, the new machines are also equipped with sophisticated new features like fluorescent platelet counts (useful in dengue patients), detection of fragmented red blood cells in microangiopathic anemia as well as early detection of iron deficiency through reticulocyte hemoglobin content.

They will also detect abnormal cells in patients with infections and blood cancer. This will further enhance the patient care services as well as aid the research activities of the institute.

Prof Lal, speaking on the occasion, said that it was a matter of pride for the institute to have state-of-the-art laboratories that compare with the best in the world, and the administration was in full support of further such advancements that ease the life of patients.

Prof Reena Das, Head, Department of Hematology, said that the basic tests are often the most important as they impact the largest number of patients.

Prof Pankaj Malhotra, Head, Clinical Hematology and Medical Oncology Department, expressed happiness at the availability of even more timely and accurate reports.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 10:24:00 am
