Adult leopard found dead in Sukhna sanctuary, foresters rule out poaching attempt

A male adult leopard was found dead, without any external injury marks on its body, in the Nepli Range, a part of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday evening.

Officials from the wildlife department said that they have so far not found any signs of a poaching attempt and the leopard may have died from an internal infection or poisoning. As per details, the body of the leopard was discovered on Thursday evening and it was cremated on Friday after an autopsy by veterinarians. Sources said that the carcass of the animal was found after repeated sightings of pugmarks of a leopard in the Nepli Range, particularly near the area where the leopard was later found dead.

“The canines and the claws of the animal were inspected and they were found to be intact, thereby ruling out any poaching attempts. The animal was around five-six-years old. Samples of the body parts were collected and sent for chemical examination. We hope the results of the chemical examination throws light on the possible reasons behind the death of the animal. We suspect internal infection or poisoning,” said Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), UT. He added that the body of the animal was spotted by one of the trekkers, who was on patrolling duty in Nepli Range. Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Abdul Qyaum, along with others, later immediately rushed to the spot.

Sources said, “A few days ago, forest trackers had spotted a leopardess along with her cub in the Nepli Range. Earlier, we were suspecting that it could be a territorial fight between two animals. The inspection of the leopard’s body, however, has ruled out this aspect as there were no injury marks.”

Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in the foothills of the Shivalik range. The Nepli Range of the sanctuary shares the boundaries with the Haryana Wildlife area and Himachal forest area from two sides. In March 2020, a male leopard had strayed into Sector 5 from Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. The animal was later rescued from a house and released in the Khol-Hai-Raitan wildlife sanctuary of Haryana in Panchkula.