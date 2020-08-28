Admitted to Civil Hospital he claimed to have upgraded, Panchkula MLA shifts to Gurgaon hospital for Covid care

During the Assembly elections in 2019, Gupta had presented a four-page long report card of his achievements during his previous term. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

Local MLA and Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta who only last year had reiterated the improvements and upgrades made at his hands at the civil hospital, Sector 6, chose to leave the multi-specialty government hospital for treatment at a private hospital of Gurgaon.

The minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, following which health authorities had said that he did not present symptoms. However, on Tuesday, the minister was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

His shift to a private hospital in another city came as a shock to several residents, who have put their faith in the hands of facilities available in the city. The much lauded civil hospital, which had remained Gupta’s pride– as he had it from a 100-bedded to a 300-bed hospital with hi-tech machines such as an MRI, CT scan, dialysis units and a Cath lab, along with gifting it at least five ventilators at the onset of pandemic– is not enough for him.

During the Assembly elections in 2019, Gupta had presented a four-page long report card of his achievements during his previous term. Among them he had included names of a host of private health facilities, now operational in Panchkula, crediting himself for bringing them to the city. However, Gupta has now decided to not avail services of any of them and instead move to another city for treatment.

During the release of his election manifesto on October 18 last year, the BJP candidate had stated that “upgrading government dispensaries, primary health centers in all sectors and villages, setting up ESI hospital for employees, upgrading the Barwala dispensary from PHC to CHC,” will remain his prime agendas for further improving of the city’s health sector.

“The treatment of both the CM and the speaker in a private hospital clearly states the situation of government hospitals and healthcare facilities in the state,” said Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Chander Mohan, in a press statement.

Mohan had unsuccessfully fought Panchkula elections in 2019. Further calling the government “apathetic to the condition of its people,” Mohan said, “Due to the mismanagement of the health department, people have been left to die and remain at the mercy of god. The government failed to give the state even a single big hospital or medical college, as had been promised, but gave an AYUSH AIIMS to Panchkula instead.”

