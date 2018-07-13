Admissions for New Session: Over 50 per cent seats vacant in 11 city colleges

According to officials, the demand for BA has been as high as BCom (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra) According to officials, the demand for BA has been as high as BCom (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra)

After three days of rigorous counselling in the first round of centralised and non-centralised courses, over 50 per cent seats were lying vacant in the 11 city colleges, according to data released by the UT Directorate of Higher Education on Thursday. A total of 3,500 seats out of 6,040 were vacant in all the centralised courses.

The colleges, however, could not provide data for BA, the non-centralised course, as students were yet to deposit fees and the range of subjects under BA were more than those in centralised courses.

This year, admission to courses such as BCom, BBA, BCA, BSc (medical) and BSc (non-medical) was centralised. BCom, the most coveted course that attracted over 7,000 forms, has the highest number of seats at 2,310. Of these 1,005 are vacant. The course still remains popular with the highest occupancy at 56.5 per cent, despite over 100 per cent cut-offs for the outside UT pool at all the colleges.

For BCA, another course for which the cut-offs were high, 528 out of 920 seats are vacant that accounts for 42.7 per cent occupancy.

BBA, the second-most popular course, though, recorded the lowest occupancy at 28.75 per cent. A total of 399 out of 560 seats were vacant. But this course has the lowest number of seats too.

Even with 1,410 seats, BSc (non-medical) recorded a low occupancy at 29.2 per cent. A total of 999 seats were vacant in this course while 569 out of 840 seats remained vacant in BSc (medical).

According to officials, the demand for BA has been as high as BCom. Many students, who applied for BCom, have also applied for BA.

The UT Directorate of Higher Education will now release a list of students eligible for the second round of counselling beginning on July 18.

An official said, “This time, a student cannot apply for the same course in more than one college. They can, however, apply for multiple courses. Earlier, many students would pay fees at all the colleges where they got selected and then withdraw later. This has not happened this time as the students were allotted colleges on the basis of their preference.”

For BA admission, only GGDSD College, Sector 32, and DAV College, Sector 10, have released their data. At SD College, 700 seats were filled with 75 per cent as the cut-off. Only 50 seats are vacant now. The highest percentage was 97.6 per cent. The college received 4,000 forms against 800 seats.

At DAV College, 500 seats have been filled with 67 per cent as the cut-off. The college offers 1,000 seats.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App